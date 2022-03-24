Best Western opens in Kalimantan

JAKARTA, 24 March 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts opens sales for the Best Western Batang Garing, a midscale hotel in Palangka Raya, the capital and largest city in Central Kalimantan.

Located in the city centre, the transfer from the hotel to Tjilik Riwut Airport takes just 15 minutes by car. The airport is also home to an aviation school run by Lion Air. Annually, the airport serves around 800,000 mostly domestic passengers.

Palangka Raya is the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Central Kalimantan situated between the Kahayan and the Sabangau rivers on the island of Borneo. The city has a population of 293,500.

The launch of the 133-room Best Western Batang Garing marks the latest phase of Best Western’s expansion in Indonesia. At present, the company operates 18 properties across the country, comprising 10 Best Western, three Best Western Plus and five Best Western Premier branded hotels.