BANGKOK, 24 March 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the much-anticipated reopening of Centara Karon Resort Phuket on 1 April 2022.

Located a short walk from Karon Beach, Centara Karon Resort Phuket is widely acclaimed as one of Thailand’s best family resorts. Consistently ranked as one of Tripadvisor’s Best Family Hotels, it provides the ultimate in family entertainment, but it is also a perfect relaxation and play space for couples, groups and solo travellers.

The resort offers a comprehensive range of facilities including three swimming pool areas with separate children’s pools, waterfalls and waterslides. SPA Cenvaree offers rejuvenating treatments for singles and couples and features steam rooms and Jacuzzi spas. Youngsters have their own supervised Kids’ Club, Camp Safari, and a hangout zone for teenagers, E-Zone.

Centara Karon Resort also offers an exciting choice for all tastes, including Thai, Asian and international cuisines, along with themed dinners in the evenings at Lotus Restaurant. Azure enjoys a beautiful setting beside the Lagoon pool and serves modern Italian favourites, while The Mix transforms from a coffee corner during the day into an evening lounge bar with great music, live sports, cocktails and refreshments.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from overseas can enjoy a Test & Go quarantine-free visit to Thailand following the government policy of a negative RT-PCR test result on the day of arrival. Guests travelling to Phuket are required to book an RT-PCR test directly via https://tp.consular.go.th when applying for a Thailand Pass.

More information on international arrivals in Thailand can be found on https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/test-and-go.

Guests enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the group continues to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme across all its properties.

Test & Go packages at Centara Karon Resort Phuket start from THB 4,380++ per person per night in a Deluxe Pool View Room, inclusive of secure transfer from Phuket International Airport to the resort and roundtrip transfers to the medical centre for RT-PCR testing on arrival.

For bookings or more information, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.