THAI starts bubble flights to India

BANGKOK, 8 March 2022: Following the approval of the Air Travel Bubble between Thailand and India, Thai Airways International is operating direct flights to and from four cities in India.

Flights are now in place to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

• Bangkok – Delhi: five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

• Bangkok – Mumbai: three flights per week every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Bangkok – Chennai: three flights per week every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

• Bangkok – Bengaluru: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Saturday.

THAI also strictly complies with the COVID-19 preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Public Health, the Centre for COVID- 19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for flight operations.