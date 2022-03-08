TA Network powers Mayflower bookings

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 March 2022: One of Malaysia’s top tour firms, Mayflower Holidays, has strengthened its online hotel direct booking services, focusing on agents, wholesalers and corporates through a collaboration with Trip Affiliates Network.

Trip Affiliates Network is a high-performance distribution system that brings together Asia Pacific’s leading travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies to share a single open travel ecosystem.

Established in 1960, Mayflower Holidays is a leading travel service specialist in Malaysia, catering to both individuals and corporate clients and mustering a global network of over 57 client nations. MFH will use the TA Network to expand its wholesale travel business.

TA Network’s managing partner Ho Siang Twang commented, “We are excited that MFH has chosen to adopt TA Network Hotel B2B Direct Booking services, and we look forward to working closely with MFH to broaden and deepen their direct booking partnerships with their preferred hotels and enhance their product offering to their agents and corporates”.

Head of Business, Mayflower Holidays, Jean Tung added: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with TA Network which will enable MFH to increase direct booking of dynamic rates with our hotel partners, as well as give us easy and quick access to hotels who have engaged TA Network for their B2B direct booking services and completed their relevant system mapping with TA Network.”