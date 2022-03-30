Singapore Sevens is back

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2022: Following a two-year hiatus, the international rugby Singapore Sevens is happening on 9 and 10 April 2022, marking the spirited revival of the country’s events sector.

Founded in 1976, the original Sevens in Hong Kong hasn’t faired so well. Branded the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, it rescheduled to 4 to 6 November 2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. It had earlier scheduled the Sevens for the first week of April 2022.

In Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, the official hotel partner for the HSBC Rugby Sevens 2022 confirmed Pan Pacific Singapore would be hosting 16 teams that will compete at the country’s National Stadium.

To celebrate the occasion, the hotel group rolled out a line-up of promotions and savings for all Singapore Sevens ticket-holders at participating properties and dining outlets.

Ticket-holders can stay close to the action at Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Parkroyal Collection Pickering.

Open for bookings from now to 10 April 2022, Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens 2022 offer includes:

● Up to 28% off the best available room rate;

● Complimentary daily breakfast for one adult, additional breakfast available at a preferential rate;

● 20% savings on total restaurant bill (excluding alcoholic beverages) at participating hotel-operated outlets;

● Access to the hotel’s gym, swimming pool and other recreational facilities;

● Complimentary Internet access;

● Late check-out until 1400, subject to availability.