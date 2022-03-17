Hotelbeds hires retail business boss

PALMA, Spain, 17 March 2022: Hotelbeds named Bertrand Sava as its new general manager for the retail arm of its business.

The appointment signals Hotelbeds’ intention to take its retail business to the next level to become more digitally focused and provide highly tailored products and services to its network of more than 60,000 travel trade buyers. Hotelbeds has a portfolio of more than 300,000 hotels.

A French national Sava joins the bedbank from one of the payment industry leaders, Worldline Global, and brings with him extensive experience in the technology and services industries.

Hotelbeds and retail brand Bedsonline chief commercial officer Carlos Muñoz commented: “Having Bertrand, together with a dedicated team behind our plans for Retail, is great news not only for our clients but also for our hotelier partners who will benefit strongly as a result of the momentum we will build with this new phase.”

Meanwhile, Hotelbeds confirmed the appointment of marketing and digital presence director Léo Moulinas earlier this week. He brings to Team Hotelbeds a successful track record leading full digital transformations within commercial environments that focus on B2B and B2C segments.