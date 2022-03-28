Expedia sees flight searches double

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2022: Singaporeans’ holiday searches doubled in the three days leading up to Singapore’s announcement last Thursday that established a new Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF) that kicks in 1 April 2022.

Outbound flight searches on Expedia.com.sg saw destinations like Stockholm (+270%), Perth (+50%) and Zurich (+50%), indicating significant growth in demand. It made them the top trending destinations among Singaporean travellers over the last seven days.

Additionally, with the relaxation of border measures such as the removal of on-arrival testing and the vaccinated travel pass application (VTP) for general inbound travel to Singapore, Expedia also expects inbound travel demand to rise, with the US, UK and Australia remaining as the top three inbound markets quarter on quarter on Expedia.com.sg.

“The decisive move by the Singapore Government to ease travel-related measures for both inbound and outbound travellers spells positive news for the travel and tourism sector. Over the past few months, Expedia has seen demand for international travel grow significantly with the establishment of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs).

“The removal of on-arrival testing, application of the VTP and the VTL flight requirements are impactful milestones that will improve the traveller experience and instil confidence among our travellers. We believe that travel deprived Singaporeans will be excited at the prospect of travelling freely the way they did pre-COVID times. Expedia looks forward to playing a key role in supporting the travellers’ needs at every phase of their travel journey,” said Expedia Group Asia Head of public relations Lavinia Rajaram.