Singapore reopens borders 1 April

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2022: Singapore returns to an almost old normal 1 April when most Covid-19 rules will end for fully vaccinated travellers.

In a media statement, Singapore said it was “taking a major step forward to restore air connectivity to the world, to rebuild and reclaim Singapore’s position as a premier air hub.”

The new Vaccinated Travel Framework starting from 1 April replaces Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) that allowed visitors from 32 countries to travel to and from Singapore. As of 22 March, close to 585,000 travellers entered Singapore through the VTLs since November last year.

Now Singapore is rolling out the welcome carpet to fully vaccinated travellers from all countries with very few checks under the new Vaccinated Travel Framework. There is no need to quarantine, no need to test and no need to complete the Vaccination Travel Pass application,

All fully vaccinated travellers from any country or region can enter Singapore quarantine-free, as long as they have not visited any countries or regions on the MOH’s Restricted Category in the past seven days. Currently, there are no countries or regions on the ministry’s Restricted Category list.

Testing

It means travellers fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take any Covid-19 tests in Singapore. However, they must provide evidence of a negative pre-departure test (PDT) within two days before departing for Singapore. The pre-departure test can be a Polymerase Chain Reaction test, a professionally-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART)[4], or a self-administered ART that an ART provider remotely supervises in Singapore.

However, the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the local and global Covid-19 situation and consider removing the PDT requirement in the coming weeks.

Designated Flights and Quotas

Airlines no longer need to operate designated VTL flights to Singapore, and fully vaccinated travellers may now enter Singapore on any flight. Correspondingly, there will no longer be quotas applied on daily arrivals.

Vaccination Status

All vaccination certificates, regardless of the place of issuance and whether digitally verifiable or not, will be accepted as proof of vaccination. Children aged 12 years and below are exempted from the vaccination requirement, in line with Singapore’s domestic measures.

For more details on the vaccination requirements, refer to https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/health/vtsg.

For more details on the new Vaccinated Travel Framework, refer to https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/arriving/general-travel/fully-vaccinated.

Travellers who need assistance can write to the Safe Travel Office through its enquiry form at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/contact-us or call the SafeTravel Enquiries helpline at +65 6812 5555.

