Bamboo Airways flies to Sydney

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 March 2022: Bamboo Airways confirmed this week in statements to local media it will launch a new weekly service from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney, Australia, starting 29 March.

According to a Sydney Airport media release, the airline hopes to increase flights on the route to four per week by the year-end.

Credit: Bamboo Airways

Last month the airline launched a weekly flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne, Australia. It plans to start a weekly service from Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, to Melbourne on 28 March.

Bamboo Airways uses Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft for its long-haul flights to Europe, and Australia, configured with 26 business class seats, 21 in premium economy and 247 in economy class.

Bamboo Airways is the first international airline to commence services to Sydney Airport following the re-opening of international borders.