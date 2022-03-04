Hotelbeds taps IHG wholesale rates

PALMA, Spain, 4 March 2022: Hotelbeds has signed a preferred partner deal with IHG Hotels & Resorts to distribute wholesale rates for IHG hotels in Europe and Greater China.

Hotelbeds’ network reaches thousands of B2B travel buyers, such as offline tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines and company employee loyalty programmes, across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

Hotelbeds Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Muñoz commented: “Thanks to this collaboration, our client partners worldwide will have access to a leading product portfolio which is fantastic news coming off the back of some very challenging years.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts has 17 brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express and last year joined Hotelbeds’ Green Hotel Programme to further strengthen its commitment to sustainable tourism.

The Green Hotels Programme is a turn-key solution to bring Hotelbeds and its partners into the green economy and accelerate the transition of the travel industry towards sustainability – a topic whose importance has increased dramatically in light of the Covid pandemic.