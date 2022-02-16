Trip.com adopt a hybrid work policy

SHANGHAI 16 February 2022: Trip.com Group announced this week it will implement a global hybrid work model where employees will be given the option to work remotely on certain days each week from 1 March.

With the launch of this new policy, Trip.com Group will become the first internet company in mainland China to implement a comprehensive, proactive hybrid work model.

Trip.com Group’s new hybrid work model will be rolled out to employees across the travel group. Beginning with offices in mainland China, from 1 March, employees will have the option to apply to work remotely during fixed times subject to management discretion. This policy will be implemented in Trip.com Group’s global offices adjusted according to local circumstances and Covid-19 protection measures.

Before introducing the hybrid work policy, Trip.com Group conducted two large-scale, localised hybrid work trials in 2010 and 2021. Each of the trials focused on different groups of staff and working models. The 2010 trial, which saw volunteers work from home for periods, showed an increase in participant work performance and a decrease in labour turnover rates.

The most recent hybrid work trial began in August 2021 with over 1,600 participants. The results show that after nearly six months of the trial, employees’ willingness to participate rose to nearly 60%, and the turnover rate dropped by about one-third with no significant impact on performance. Participant survey data from the 2021 trial shows that 93% of employees felt they used their time more efficiently, and over 75% reported feeling an improvement in their wellness.

“The promotion of hybrid working is a multi-win for companies, employees and society. Not only does it improve employee satisfaction without compromising efficiency, it also helps reduce traffic congestion and environmental protection; alleviates high housing prices and regional disparities; and contributes to families, female career development and higher fertility rates,” said Trip.com Group board chairman James Liang. “We hope that hybrid work models will be promoted more across mainstream Chinese companies in the future, which will have a positive and far-reaching impact on society and economy.”

With a significant drop in labour turnover and nearly 80% of employees saying it is conducive to improved wellness and work-life balance, the announced policy closely fits with the Group’s Employee Value Proposition to “live for more than work” and “to truly lead a full life in and out of the office”.