SINGAPORE, 16 February 2022: Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maldivian, the national airline in the Maldives, to explore codeshare, interline, and joint holiday package opportunities.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “A codeshare and interline agreement will immensely benefit both carriers. For Emirates customers, its enhanced connectivity to and from the Maldivian archipelago. For Maldivian travellers, it’ll ease access to our extensive network of more than 120 destinations via Dubai. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and to offering customers a seamless travel experience.”

The two carriers are reviewing a codeshare agreement that will enable Emirates’ customers to conveniently book and connect from Male’ to more than 15 domestic and international destinations served by Maldivian.

Emirates and Maldivian will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective tour operating arms to offer customers tailor-made packages, including hotel stays at world-class resorts and exclusive tours.

Emirates launched operations to the Maldives in 1987, and the airline currently serves the island nation with 28 weekly flights, playing a vital role in supporting the country’s tourism recovery. The airline was recently crowned as the top carrier in the Maldives, connecting 265,000 passengers to the island-nation from top markets including UAE, UK, US, Russia, and Germany.

Emirates currently has codeshare agreements in place with 23 airline partners and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

(Your Stories: Emirates)