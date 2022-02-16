BANGKOK, 16 February 2022: After two years without international travel, Golfasian confirms the return to Hua Hin of the 7th Centara World Masters Golf Championship from 8 to 14 May 2022.

The popular golfing event will play out on the greens and fairways of Black Mountain and Banyan courses with spectators and players staying at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Confirmation of the dates for the May tournament followed the government’s decision to resume the Test & Go scheme, 1 February. It allows quarantine free entry to Thailand for fully vaccinated travellers. The Test & Go Thailand Pass can be applied for up to 60 days in advance or a minimum of seven days before travel dates.

Travellers are required to obtain travel insurance with coverage of no less than USD50,000. They must also book a hotel and PCR Test on arrival and again on day five of their stay.

Registration & Event Details can be found on the official Centara World Masters Golf Championship website.

For complete event information, visit www.thailandworldmasters.com.

Or visit www.thailandworldmasters.com. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/centaraworldmastersgolfchampionship

(Your Stories: Centara)