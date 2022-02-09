Singapore hosts inaugural IBTM event

SINGAPORE, 9 February 2022: Global meetings and trade show organiser IBTM has selected Singapore as the site for the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 September 2022 at Marina Bay Sands. It’s the sister event to IBTM World and IBTM Americas and will be coupled with the first edition of Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) X IBTM APAC, in partnership with the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS). The forum will be held on 5 September.

The launch of the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific event signals the progressive return of international events to Singapore and the resurgence of the MICE industry.

Singapore is a key MICE hub and ideal location for the event because of its vibrant business culture, excellent infrastructure, and stellar track record in delivering similar high-quality events.

Before the pandemic, Singapore’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market reached USD2,523.4 million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD5,214.9 million by the end of 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Themed ‘Make Every Connection Count’ IBTM Asia Pacific 2022 should welcome exhibitors from over 40 countries, as well as pre-qualified hosted buyers and visitors.

The SMF X IBTM APAC will be held on Monday, 5 September, in partnership with the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS).

IBTM Asia Pacific event manager, Michael Jones, commented: “Now more than ever, making every connection count is critical for event professionals as together we rebuild our industry.”

Singapore Tourism Board executive director, exhibitions & conferences, Poh Chi Chuan said: “We value the partnership with IBTM and Singapore is proud to be the host destination for the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific. As the global MICE industry gears up for recovery, this event will serve as a critical platform for the industry to network, learn and form partnerships.”