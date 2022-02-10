THAI launches Valentine discounts

BANGKOK, 10 February 2022: Thai Airways International promotes discounted fares to mark the annual Valentine’s Day celebrations on 14 February.

The ‘FEBulous Week: Love is All Around’ promotion offers a 20% discount for passengers travelling with one or more companions. Solo travellers have to make do with a 15% discount. Bookings can be made until 14 February for travel from 14 February to 30 October 2022.

The 20% off deal

For roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, Singapore,

Jakarta, Dhaka, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sydney, and Melbourne, fares per person start at THB7,020 for economy class and THB17,460 for Royal Silk class

For roundtrip Europe and Australia flights from Phuket to London, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Sydney, fares per person start at THB22,745 for economy class and THB93,555 for Royal Silk class.

15% off – solo passengers

For roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, Singapore,

Jakarta, Dhaka, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sydney, and Melbourne, fares start at THB7,255 baht for economy class and THB18,290 for Royal Silk class.

For roundtrip Europe and Australia flights from Phuket to London, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Sydney, fares start at THB23,595 for Economy class and THB98,630 for Royal Silk class.

Air tickets promotions for in the ‘FEBulous Week: Love is All Around’ are available only for travel on THAI Economy and Royal Silk classes with taxes and fees included.

Terms and conditions apply (taxes and fees vary based on currency exchange rate on the date of ticket issuance). Passengers will receive Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) miles under ROP terms and conditions.