Club Med returns to Phuket

SINGAPORE, 9 February 2022: Club Med has announced plans to reopen Club Med Phuket with redesigned spaces, upgraded facilities and refreshed programming.

Slated to open on 11 March this year, Club Med Phuket is located on Kata Beach, southwest of the island, just 45 minutes from the Phuket International Airport.

Club Med chief executive officer, East and South Asia & Pacific Rachael Harding announced improvements at the beachfront property, including a revamped swimming pool with themed zones for children and adults and a new tropical nomad lifestyle concept where nature and culture merge.

Club Med Phuket is also introducing an all-new Magic Tribe show, an immersive visual performance that will take the audience on an emotional journey using electronic screens, sound, and light.

Come August 2022, following the resort’s first wave of upgraded offerings; the resort will introduce an upgraded events venue. A new ‘MICE’ centre will offer greater accessibility before, after and in-between events with meeting rooms and a new conference room located on the ground floor.