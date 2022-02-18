SARAWAK, 18 February 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) welcomes the decision by both Malaysia and Brunei regarding the implementation of air and land Vaccinated Travel LaneS (VTL) for cross-border movement between the two countries.

STB sees this update as a positive development for the state tourism sector and expressed its confidence in the industry’s recovery in 2022.

Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “We are encouraged by the announcement made by the Malaysian and Brunei Government as we believe that this decision will aid in boosting the country’s economic recovery, in tandem with the growth of the tourism sector.”

“We are confident that the reopening of Brunei borders will bode well for us, as Miri, Limbang and Lawas borders are the closest to Brunei, and Sarawak has always been a state that attracts travellers, from Brunei and around the world.”

“In ensuring the safety of all, Sarawak through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has in place an intelligent risk management within borders, as well as stringent standard operating procedure.”

In addition to the border reopening, STB is also encouraged by the decision made by the Ministry of Transport on the sale of bus and airline tickets under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore, which has resumed to 100% seating capacity, with immediate effect.

Additionally, STB is also heartened by Scoot Tigerair’s expansion of its route to Sarawak, following news that it will commence its direct flights from Singapore into Miri starting 23 February 2022. This is in addition to its existing flights from Singapore to Kuching three times weekly.

“The opening of this new route between Singapore and Miri reinforces the confidence the airline has in Sarawak as an investment destination, given the stability and growth potential of the state. It is very timely for the airline to operate from Singapore to Miri and vice-versa as Miri is designated as the northern gateway to Sarawak.”

“STB is optimistic that these recent developments will contribute towards realising the state’s tourism targets for the year. 2022 is a chapter of resilience, resurgence and growth for the travel industry, and STB will continue focusing on building and creating new ways of doing business beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Our unique blend of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals (CANFF) will remain our driving force, and we remain committed to creating a meaningful experience for our travellers whilst spearheading responsible tourism initiatives,” Puan Sharzede concluded.

(Your Stories: Sarawak)