LANGKAWI, 18 February 2022: More than 220 participants competed in the Kedah Cruise Association’s 18th LADA Tournament Regatta earlier this week.

The tournament’s return after an absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic was partly due to the Langkawi Travel Bubble launched last November that supported regatta participants by providing easy entry formalities.

Langkawi was the launch destination for the travel bubble, allowing international tourists to return to the island. It is now highly likely that the country will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, possibly as early as 1 March without quarantine requirements.

Yachting association KSA cooperated with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), State Sports Council (MSN) Kedah, and Malaysian Cruise Association (MSA) to host the 18th Langkawi International LADA Tournament Regatta earlier this week with crews based at the National Screen Boat Training Centre Langkawi.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Management and Chief Information Officer (centre) welcomed regatta participants during the opening ceremony.

The regatta attracted 16 teams with 220 participants for an event that received World Sailing Grade 3 recognition. Teams competed in seven-event categories; Laser Standard (ILCA 7), Laser Radial (ILCA 6), Laser 4.7 (ILCA 4), International 470 (Mix), International 420, Windsurfing ( RS: One ) and Windsurfing (Bic Techno).

Meanwhile, the Langkawi International Water Festival is on the revival calendar for this April if Covid-19 rules continue to ease.

Held in April every year, the Langkawi International Water Festival is a water-sports competition comprising an island-to-island kayak race, sandcastle-building competition, underwater treasure hunt, beach netball game and fishing competitions. It was introduced in 2002 but was postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the National Water Festival, the festival takes place all around the main island, but most contests happen at Telaga Harbour Park in Pantai Kok and Pantai Cenang.

(Your Stories: LADA)