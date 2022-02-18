Vietnam sets a new reopening date

HANOI, 18 February 2022: Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism succeeded in gaining approval earlier this week to reopen the country to international tourists effective 15 March.

The Vietnam National Tourism Administration of Tourism reported on its website that a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam “discussed the plan to resume full tourism activities in the “context of safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, associated with the gradual social-economic recovery.”

Based on the proposal from the MOCST, relevant ministries attending the meeting, including Health, Foreign Affairs, Transport, Public Security and National Defence, approved the proposal to reopen tourism on 15 March. The proposal brings the reopening date forward from a planned May schedule.

Based on the proposal, VNAT reported that international and domestic tourism would be fully reopened from 15 March via air, land and sea routes.

International tourists to Vietnam are not required to buy a pre-booked tour package from a registered tour company to gain entry.

Visa provisions

Based on the new normal conditions, ministries agreed to propose to the government that effective 15 March, the application for entry visas for international visitors will resume as usual, including electronic visa issuance unilateral and bilateral visa exemption.

Previously, Vietnam has granted unilateral visa exemption for citizens of 13 countries and bilateral visa exemption for specific citizens of 88 countries and territories. However, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, the government has paused visa exemption.

Entry requirements

Show vaccination certification (second dose administered within six months), or hold a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19 within six months.

Hold a negative Covid-19 test result – taken within 24 hours prior to arrival in case of rapid test, or 72 hours in case of RT PCR test.

Have health insurance that covers Covid-19 with a minimum value of USD10,000.

International visitors entering the country by air will be tested immediately at the airport and must wait up to 24 hours in a pre-booked hotel for the results. If the test is negative, they can continue their trip schedule. If the test is positive, the company or accommodation establishment will be responsible for working with health facilities and local authorities to transfer the guest to quarantine and treatment.

International visitors entering via land or sea will be tested at the border gate before entry (rapid Covid-19 tests).

Visitors must self-monitor their health within 14 days from the date of entry, following local regulations and recommendations.

International visitors will be required to install a health management application and set it as active during travel.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam advised each ministry to “urgently and responsibly implement effective solutions to resume tourism activities, ensure safety in pandemic prevention and control.”

(Source: Tourism Information Technology Centre)