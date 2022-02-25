KUALA LUMPUR, 25 February 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board has kicked off its annual series of Business Networking Sessions (B2B) to engage with 300 domestic travel agencies and tour operators across five states in West Malaysia, starting with Penang, Kedah, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Themed ‘Sarawak A Journey Awaits Business Networking Sessions 2022’, the sessions aim to provide a platform to keep Sarawak top of mind for stakeholders while promoting the rich land of Sarawak against the fascinating backdrop of history and mystery, culture, festivals, food and its unique tourism products to domestic travel agencies and tour operators.

STB Deputy CEO for Marketing Communication, Research and Private Corporate Relations Suriya Charles Buas (left) gave away the lucky draw prize to Jessica Ong, one of the participants at the B2B event.

The sessions commenced in Penang at DoubleTree Resort by Hilton on 21 February 2022; then in Grand Alora, Kedah 22 February 2022; in WEIL Hotel, Perak 23 February 2022, at Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral, KL 24 February 2022, and ends at Thistle Hotel, Johor Bharu on 25 February 2022.

In his welcoming speech at the B2B sessions, Sarawak Tourism Board deputy CEO for marketing communication, research and private corporate relations En Suriya Charles Bua said: “We can see the domestic tourism industry growing gradually, following the accelerated booster shots across Malaysia. This is the perfect time for all tourism players to seize this opportunity to market their products and boost the tourism industry further.”

“Through this session, travellers are aware of their destination of choice while keeping in mind sustainability and preservation efforts. With this in mind, the Sarawak government, Sarawak Tourism Board and the ministry have taken the necessary steps to ensure an eco-friendly, responsible and sustainable tourism industry, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

In an effort to cultivate a culture of Responsible Tourism amongst personnel from Sarawak Divisional Offices, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) organised a two-day virtual workshop for their Divisional Tourism Task Group (DTTG) with the objective of inspiring them to adopt a sustainability mindset.

Last year, STB conducted Sarawak Tourism Virtual Product Update 1.0 and 2.0 virtually for domestic travel agencies and tour operators in West Malaysia and Sabah buyers, which garnered positive results from 300 buyers from Peninsula Malaysia, the ASEAN region and Sabah, along with over 30 sellers from Sarawak’s travel and tour services sector.

For more information about Sarawak Tourism Board, visit its website at https://sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)