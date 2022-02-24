Jetstar Asia Expands VTL Services

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2022: Jetstar Asia expands Vaccination Travel Lane flights from Singapore to Phuket, Clark, Manila, and Perth.

Jetstar Asia’s Phuket Singapore VTL service will start on 2 March with up to four services a week, followed by introducing six weekly VTL services from Clark and seven weekly VTL services from Manila from 4 March.

Following the announcement that Western Australia will reopen its international borders from 3 March, Jetstar Asia will relaunch services from Singapore to Perth starting 11 March, with up to four weekly services where the return flight to Singapore will be a designated VTL service.

Jetstar Asia’s CEO, Bara Pasupathi said: “Key Southeast Asian cities, such as Clark and Manila, are such critical links in our expanding network, while Phuket and Perth are incredible leisure destinations, offering customers the opportunity to take a much-deserved break.

“With the introduction of more VTLs, combined with gradual relaxing of quarantine measures for vaccinated travellers and the transition from PCR tests to the less costly ARTs, consumer confidence is improving, and international trips are once again back on people’s radar.”

In line with local government requirements, only fully vaccinated passengers (exemptions apply to passengers 12 years and below) who meet all the necessary VTL conditions can travel on designated VTL flights.

To celebrate the launch of these new services, Jetstar Asia has launched a network-wide sale, including the four new VTL services, from 14 February until 25 February, unless sold out prior.

Fares between Singapore and Phuket start from SGD49, from SGD109 between Singapore and Clark, SGD135 between Singapore and Manila, and SGD179 between Singapore and Perth.

Customers who book a Jetstar Asia (3K) flight on jetstar.com before 30 April 2022 for travel before 31 August 2023 will be given one ‘fee free’ date change as part of Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy#.

Jetstar’s Fly Well safety measures offer an added layer of protection and demonstrate our commitment to keeping our people and our customers safe.

Full list of VTL services can be found here.