Philippines optimistic on inbound arrivals

MANILA, 25 February 2022: The Philippines welcomed 21,974 travellers during 10 days since 10 February when the country reopened its borders to international travellers, according to the Department of Tourism.

Data came from One Health Pass, which processes all foreign arrivals to the country entering at gateway airports. Of the total, just under half(10,074) were Philippine citizens, and the balance (11,900) were foreign tourists.

According to the Department of Tourism statement, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat expressed optimism with the latest figures while hoping for a “much better outcome in the succeeding months”.

“The recent influx of tourists reflect foreign tourists’ enthusiasm towards visiting our country, which in turn will accelerate the revival of our tourism industry,” Puyat stressed.

“DOT continues to be optimistic that this trend will be sustained and will support not only the tourism industry but also the recovery and growth of our economy,” she added.

Tourists from the USA make up the largest chunk of foreign tourists during the 10 days, with 5,516 arrivals. Canada followed with 1,366; 918 from the UK; 891 from Australia; 859 from South Korea; 572 from Vietnam; 459 from Japan; and 447 from Germany.

Puyat disclosed that the Covid-19 vaccine certificates are accepted from Egypt, Maldives, Palau, Albania, Estonia, Greece, Malta, and Uruguay as proof of vaccination required upon entry to the Philippines.

The eight countries are in addition to the previously approved 12 countries based on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Resolution No. 162.

For a full list of countries whose national vaccination certificated the Philippines recognizes so far, visit https://visitor.tourism.gov.ph/vaxcert/

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines says it is confident it can reinstate flights to achieve pre-pandemic levels, as Covid-19 cases are now decreasing.

The airline’s spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told the Manila Standard that before the pandemic lockdown, the airline operated an average of 300 flight sectors daily and remains confident that it can begin the process to reach pre-pandemic levels later this year.

At the moment, the airline serves 32 international and 27 domestic destinations.

In March, the airline will also increase flights between Manila and Zamboanga from nine to 11 flights weekly and increase flights between Cebu and Cagayan de Oro from five to seven flights weekly.

PAL’s services to Guam will also increase from two to three flights a week; to Kuala Lumpur – from three to seven flights a week. Singapore flights increase from five to seven flights a week; Jakarta from three to four flights a week; Bangkok from three to seven flights a week.

(Source: Department of Tourism)