KAYAK partners with Cruise Critic

SINGAPORE 8 February 2022: Cruise Critic, the world’s leading cruise reviews site and a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, announced a partnership with travel search engine KAYAK to jumpstart the company’s return to offering cruises in its search results.

Now, travellers in the US searching for a cruise on KAYAK will have access to Cruise Critic’s vast network of cruise itineraries and reviews.

As the cruise industry continues to rebound and move toward pre-pandemic levels, interest from travellers looking to book a cruise remains strong. To support this demand – particularly among KAYAK travellers – the two market leaders partner to drive bookings further and assist those looking to return to ocean cruising.

Thanks to the new partnership, KAYAK users can search and shop for a cruise by destination, cruise line and/or departure month directly on KAYAK.com. Once that search is initiated, the user is sent to a Cruise Critic-powered experience which leverages Cruise Critic’s in-depth reviews and wide range of bookable cruises to help travellers find the cruise that best fits their needs.

“Teaming up with KAYAK to bring our vast inventory of cruise ships and reviews to their audience of travellers is an exciting opportunity,” said Cruise Critic, senior director of sales Mark Patscher. “As demand continues to rise across the wider travel market, we’re thrilled to be able to make it easier for KAYAK to more effectively deliver a high-quality cruise experience to their extensive network of users.”

About Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic® is an online cruise guide offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travellers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 650,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world’s largest online cruise community, where travellers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler Inc, a subsidiary of Tripadvisor Inc.

