AirAsia achieves top 7/7 safety rating

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 February 2022: Three airlines under AirAsia Aviation Limited’s banner have again been awarded for upholding the highest levels of safety and operational integrity with a 7/7 rating from the experts at airlineratings.com.

This follows a similar rating awarded at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

AirAsia Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines gained recognition for their robust and comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation plans in an announcement by airlineratings.com released at the weekend.

The airline group was also named as one of the top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 by the same panel of experts at airlineratings.com.

The airline group was also amongst the first to achieve the highest Covid safety ratings from airlineratings.com in 2020 for all the innovations introduced to make flying safer and more hygienic than ever in the new world of air travel.

AirAsia Aviation Limited is a subsidiary of Capital A Berhad (formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad).

AirAsia Aviation Limited Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “Safety is the number one determining factor for air travellers, and this is more important than ever now that we have started living with the virus. This is a fantastic achievement for our airline Group and I thank the experts at airlineratings.com for understanding and recognising the amount of work we have put into making sure our airlines are not only safe and affordable, but more contactless and hygienic than ever in the new world of travel.

Airlineratings.com editor in chief and founder Geoffrey Thomas said: “The airlines in the AirAsia Group which we have acknowledged have continued to pass the major International Air Transport Association Operation (IATA Safety Audit – IOSA) which covers more than 1,060 parameters.”