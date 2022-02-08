The Philippines readies for 10 February reopening

MANILA, 8 February 2021: Following the announcement to open borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) advises foreign tourists to prepare all entry requirements to ensure seamless travel.

The advice follows the announcement of new testing and quarantine protocols for foreigners coming from 157 visa-free countries*, starting 10 February.

“The new guidelines are an indication that, while the country has opened its borders to fully vaccinated business and leisure visitors, it is doing so with utmost care and with full regard for the health and safety of both visitors and the general public,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Monday.

Based on the latest government rulings, all arriving visitors must be able to present the following:

– Acceptable proof of vaccination.

– Negative RT-PCR test was taken within 48 hours before the date and time of departure from the country of origin/first port of embarkation in a continuous trip to the Philippines, excluding lay-overs for their return journey.

– Valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than 30 days from the date of arrival in the Philippines.

– Ensure passports are valid for a period of at least six months at the time of their arrival to the Philippines.

– Travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines.

Only fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed entry to the country. Children below 12 years old will be exempted if they are travelling with fully vaccinated foreign parents.

Meanwhile, those between 12 to 17 years old must follow the protocols based on their vaccination status and shall be accompanied by their parents during their facility-based quarantine.

An individual is deemed fully vaccinated if he or she received the second dose in a two-dose series or a single dose vaccine more than 14 days before the date and time of departure from the point of origin.

While foreign visitors will not be required to undergo facility-based quarantine, Romulo-Puyat reminded arriving travellers that they should continue self-monitoring and report to the local government unit of their destination should they exhibit any Covid-19 symptoms.

“The opening of our borders to eligible foreign visitors and the rebound of the tourism industry can only mean the restoration of the livelihood of millions of Filipinos working in tourism-related establishments and businesses who have been displaced by the pandemic. It will contribute greatly to the eventual revival of the Philippine economy,” Romulo-Puyat said.

*For the visa-free countries list click here.

(Source: PNA)