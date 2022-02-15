Best Western rustles up Reward Rush

BANGKOK, 15 February 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts is running a Reward Rush campaign that offers loyalty programme members double points on five stays.

Registered loyalty members can earn 20 points instead of the usual 10 per dollar spent during qualifying stays until 8 May. The deal is applicable to any group’s branded properties, regardless of the length of stay or room category. The double points bonus applies to a maximum of five stays following registering on the rewards website and before completing the first stay.

Whether long-standing or newly-enrolled, BWR members can take advantage of the Reward Rush promotion for their next stay worldwide at any Best Western branded property, SureStay Hotel Group properties and participating hotels and resorts under the WorldHotels Collection.

In addition, every BWR member worldwide is eligible for the latest tier extension, valid through 31 March 2023. Accumulated points have no expiry date.