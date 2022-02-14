Outrigger Resort in Khao Lak opens

PHUKET, 14 February: Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort in southern Thailand opens on the eve of 14 February Valentine Day celebrations.

To mark the opening, the 158-key property on Bang Sak beachfront is offering rates from THB4,100 (USD125) per night for a deluxe garden terrace room for travel until 18 April 2022.

The opening promotion, called “Long Stay Offer” includes breakfast for two, return roundtrip transfers from/to Phuket airport, THB1,500 (USD45) food and beverage credit per stay, 20% off laundry, and flexible check-in/out. A minimum seven-night stay is required.

The resort, acquired by Outrigger last year, has been fully refurbished.

Apart from its resort in Khao Lak, Outrigger opened the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket in late December. The Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort is scheduled to open by July 2022.