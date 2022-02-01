Berjaya Makati’s sentence eased

MANILA, 1 February 2022: The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) has shortened the Berjaya Makati Hotel’s suspension over a Covid-19 rule infraction from three to two months.

The Philippines News Agency report said DOT considered the welfare of hotel staff who would suffer from a lengthy closure.

The hotel was suspended after allowing Gwyneth Chua, a traveller from the US, to leave its premises while still undergoing mandatory quarantine in December last year.

Chua was seen at a bar in Poblacion, Makati and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Berjaya’s PHP13,200 fine for violation of health and safety protocols remains. The hotel management has since implemented stricter measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future, the report stated.

(Source: PNA)