ASEAN adopts new logo

SINGAPORE, 1 February 2022: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) introduced recently a new logo and a tagline, “A Destination For Every Dream”.

The new promotional collateral came from the US branding experts ELMNTL, a full-service marketing and communications agency.

The new logo and tagline replace the first generation “Southeast Asia Feel the warmth” logo that had a long career dating back to its launch in 2010. It was coupled with the introduction of a supporting website www.southeastAsia.org. At the time, USAID funds got the website up and running with the aim of driving direct bookings from travel consumers to member countries. Then a decade later in 2020 at the ATF in Brunei, it was refreshed marketing-wise with Mastercard stepping in to drive a two-year consumer campaign that expired in December 2021.

Finally, last month, ASEAN unveiled a branding replacement. The new logo features 10 “spokes”, each representing member states, to form the sun in a harmonious balance. The contemporary take of the sun symbolises vitality and renewal and conveys a “propelling” movement that speaks of the future-facing aspirations of Southeast Asia or so the designers argued.

The tagline “A Destination For Every Dream” embodies the concept of diversity and possibilities in travel in this region. With a panoply of historical sights, cuisines, adventures, cultures, natural landscapes, and modern metropolis, everyone can be sure of having their travel dreams fulfilled with a visit to Southeast Asia.

“The Southeast Asia region is beautifully diverse in so many ways, from culture and cuisine to natural landscapes and people, and we want to share all these with the wider world. This new creative direction for ASEAN is timely as we emerge from the pandemic with a renewed purpose to market Southeast Asia to those looking for their next dream holiday,” said the ASEAN Tourism Marketing Partnership Working Group chair and Singapore Tourism Board’s executive director, international Group HQ and Oceania Oliver Chong,