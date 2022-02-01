Flight Centre names sustainability officer

SINGAPORE, 1 February 2022: Flight Centre Travel Group, the parent company of FCM Travel, has appointed Michelle Degenhardt as its global sustainability officer.

The appointment is effective immediately and comes as the company, which is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, ramps up its corporate social responsibility efforts.





She is based in FLT’s global head office in Brisbane, Australia. In the newly created role, she will work closely with teams from FLT and its corporate brands across all levels to help ensure the company’s business practices are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

She will collaborate with FLT and its subsidiaries’ various stakeholders including the senior leadership team, employees, leisure and corporate customers, suppliers and partners to further develop and oversee the execution of strategies to deliver on the organisation’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

“Sustainability is an area that is extremely important to our company, our people and our leisure and corporate customers,” FLT Managing Director Graham Turner said.

“While we have always had a strong commitment to operating sustainability, as evidenced by the vast array of programmes and initiatives that are deeply embedded within our organisational culture, we are committed to enhancing our record in the future. Michelle’s appointment to this newly created role underlines this commitment and follows the release of our first sustainability report earlier this year.”