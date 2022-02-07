Bali reopens to international flights

JAKARTA, 7 February 2022: Bali’s tourism leaders are optimistic the holiday island’s economy is about to turn the corner after international flights restarted on 4 February.

Commenting to the local press Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said he was hopeful the step would trigger a recovery in Bali’s tourism economy.

However, he told Antara news that international tourists arriving in Bali would still be required to undergo quarantine, following the latest rules issued by the Covid-19 Handling Task Force.

“I also request all parties to strictly comply with the health protocols enforced by the COVID-19 Task Force. Because this is all meaningless if we are not disciplined,” he said.

All international travellers arriving in Bali must show proof they have been vaccinated a minimum of 14 days before arrival in Indonesia and that they provide a negative RT-PCR test result taken not more than 48 hours before departure.

Fully vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five days in a hotel or on liveaboard ships certified by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy. Travellers who have only received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine must quarantine for seven days.

Bali is providing two additional quarantine sites that have been CHSE-certified by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy – a “bubble quarantine” at five hotels with 447 rooms in Nusa Dua, Ubud, Sanur, and Jimbaran and “live onboard” quarantine on ships anchored offshore.

According to the Bali Government Tourism Office, the first flight Garuda Indonesia GA 881 arrived from Narita, Japan, on 3 February with 12 foreigners and six Indonesians onboard.

Singapore Airlines said last week it would resume flights to Bali from Singapore starting on 16 February.

(Source: Antara news)