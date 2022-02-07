Thai Vietjet resumes Vietnam air links

BANGKOK, 7 February 2022: Following the easing of travel restrictions in Thailand and Vietnam, Thai Vietjet confirms flights will increase between the two countries, starting from mid-February 2022.

Services on the Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City route will increase from two to three to flights weekly, 17 February and shortly afterwards to five flights based on travel demand.





The airline will also resume its Bangkok to Danang direct service starting 27 March 2022 (summer schedule) to boost leisure travel between the two countries.

Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang said: “We strongly believe that the increase of the flight services between the two countries will contribute to the recovery of aviation and tourism, as well as economic recovery while meeting the increasing travel demand of people in the region, after a long suspension due to the pandemic.”

Recently, the airline announced it would introduce a new international service connecting Bangkok and the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh, starting 16 March.

(Source: Thai Vietjet)