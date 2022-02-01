Expedia tops LGBTQ equality score

SEATTLE, 1 February 2022: Human Rights Campaign (HRC) awarded Expedia Group a top score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the US and helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

“I am proud of the work Expedia Group has done to earn a top score on the Corporate Equality Index for the sixth year in a row,” said Expedia Group chief inclusion and diversity officer Michael Davis Velasco. “There’s still plenty of work to do and progress to make, and we remain focused on playing a role in building a more inclusive world.”

In support of furthering inclusivity, Expedia Group signed HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. In collaboration with the Expedia Group’s Inclusion and Diversity team, the company’s Pride Employee Resource Group and Transgender and Gender-Nonconforming Inclusion Advisory Council engage in critical work every day to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts internally and help rebuild travel in a way that helps everyone feel invited to explore the world.

Now in its 20th year, the Corporate Equality Index raised the bar to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million US workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid-to-large-sized companies.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture;

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

(Source: Expedia)