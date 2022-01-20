Dubai and Bali top Tripadvisor lists

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2022: Tripadvisor announced Wednesday the first of its annual community-powered Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations.

If 2021 was the year travellers dipped their toes in the water with smaller getaways and outdoors trips, 2022 is shaping up to be the year we return to travel in a big way, says Tripadvisor.

Bali, Indonesia.

Majorca, Balearic Islands.

Despite new variant surges, data shows that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever. A recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey noted 71% of travellers globally say they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022. Just as travellers are ramping up on their plans for the year, the 2022 Travellers’ Choice list is here to identify the best places to go.

“As the world returns to travel, trips will look different than before. New destinations, new experiences, and new priorities will take centre stage. Nearly three-quarters (70%) of travellers globally say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans,” said Tripadvisor Group head of media partnerships APAC Sarah Mathews.

Top destinations worldwide

On Tripadvisor’s hallmark Popular Destinations list, highlighting the highest-rated and most loved spots worldwide, Dubai has officially dethroned perennial icons like London, Paris and Rome for the crown of the Most Popular Destination in the world for 2022. Asian destinations that made it to the world list include Bali (4), New Delhi (15), Singapore (16), Bangkok (21) and Phuket (23).

Top 10 Popular Destinations in Asia for 2022