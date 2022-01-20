SINGAPORE 20 January 2022: It’s never too early to start planning for much-anticipated summer vacations, and Princess Cruises is giving guests an added level of comfort when they book a cruise with the extension of the Book with Confidence programme and extended health and safety protocols.

Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through 30 September 2022, for all bookings made by 2 March 2022. The flexible programme allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence knowing that if plans change, their cruise vacation is protected. The programme allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans up to 30 days before the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.







“Planning a vacation gives us something to look forward to, and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.

“With the extension of our Book with Confidence programme, we’re giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer vacation now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans.”

Additionally, Princess Cruises will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, as defined by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14-days before the sailing day and have proof of vaccination.

Princess Medallion Class summer cruise vacations sail to incredible destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Canada & New England.

Within the Book with Confidence policy, the Covid-19 Protection Programme provides reassurance if cruisers are within 30 days of sailing, all the way through to disembarking from their cruise. It’s designed to assist booked guests if, as a result of being suspected of having or testing positive for Covid-19, or as a result of government travel restrictions put in place within 30 days of embarkation, they may be unable to travel to the cruise embarkation port, may be denied boarding, maybe quarantined on board or disembarked early.

For even greater peace of mind, Princess also offers Princess Vacation Protection that will provide complete vacation protection in the form of a future cruise credit or a reimbursement of the normally non-refundable cancellation fees, depending on the reason for changed plans. This programme also covers guests during their cruise, including lost or damaged luggage protection, emergency excess medical expenses and emergency evacuation, and trip interruption coverage which provides a pro-rated refund if illness interrupts the cruise and extra costs associated with trip delays or interruptions.

For the guidelines on Book with Confidence and Covid-19 Protection Programmes, visit www.princess.com/bookwithconfidence.

For the latest Princess Covid-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)