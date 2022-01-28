Danang tops tourism index

DANANG, 28 January 2022: Danang, a popular gateway city to Vietnam’s central region, gained the top spot in the Vietnam Tourism Competitiveness index (VTCI), Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

City officials attributed its success to high-quality transport and tourism service infrastructure, a readiness to apply advanced information and technology as well as environmental sustainability.

Released on 18 January, the National Tourism Advisory Board and the Private Economic Development Research Board’s rankings appraised 15 tourist destinations across Vietnam based on the business environment, infrastructure, sustainable development, natural and cultural resources.

Danang gained an overall score of 4.7 points, followed by Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, and Thua Thien-Hue with 4.68, 4.56, 4.55 and 4.52 points, respectively. Hanoi was ranked sixth and Ho Chi Minh City eighth.

Hanoi ranked first in cultural resources, while Lam Dong and Quang Nam earned the highest scores in natural resources and price competitiveness.

VTCI is funded by the European Union Delegation and supported by the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board. It aims to promote the tourism competitiveness of each locality and contribute to developing the economy.

(Source: VNA)