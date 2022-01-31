Middle East hotels eye recovery

LONDON, 31 January 2022: The Middle East hotel industry reports revenue per available room (RevPAR) reaching 85.6% of the pre-pandemic comparable, the highest among the global regions according to year-end 2021 data from STR.

“Year-end data displays the significant variance in recovery by region, stemming from different levels of pandemic restrictions around the world,” said Robin Rossmann, managing director at STR.

“The Middle East has been a leader in both opening to international arrivals as well as hosting large events, such as Expo 2020, which has driven hotel performance in Dubai. On the other side of the spectrum, there are areas, such as Europe, where recovery has stalled due to the reimplementation of COVID restrictions. As we get further into 2022 and subsequent lockdowns phase out, we expect recovery to resume.”

USD constant currency, 2021 (percentage change from 2019):

Europe

Occupancy: 43.3% (-40.0%)

Average daily rate (ADR): US$125.54 (-6.9%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$54.35 (-44.2%)

Asia

Occupancy: 48.8% (-28.9%)

ADR: US$73.31 (-24.1%)

RevPAR: US$35.78 (-46.0%)

Australia & Oceania

Occupancy: 47.2% (-36.3%)

ADR: US$142.60 (-2.4%)

RevPAR: US$67.24 (-37.8%)

Middle East

Occupancy: 56.5% (-14.1%)

ADR: US$141.16 (-0.3%)

RevPAR: US$79.77 (-14.4%)

Africa

Occupancy: 40.1% (-34.0%)

ADR: US$102.64 (-0.6%)

RevPAR: US$41.12 (-34.4%)

North America

Occupancy: 56.6% (-14.0%)

ADR: US$124.08 (-4.8%)

RevPAR: US$70.17 (-18.2%)

South America

Occupancy: 40.6% (-30.5%)

ADR: US$65.92 (-4.2%)

RevPAR: US$26.79 (-33.4%)

(Source: STR)