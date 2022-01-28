TAT India offices launch online training

BANGKOK, 28 January 2022: The Tourism Authority of Thailand Mumbai and New Delhi Offices have launched the ‘Thailand Specialist Programme’, an industry-focused online training course for Indian travel advisors and operators to update themselves on existing and new attractions and offerings in Thailand.

TAT Mumbai Office director Cholada Siddhivarn said: “This online training course provides advisors with the inspiration, knowledge, and confidence to create unforgettable itineraries to sell (and upsell) clients for their trips to the Land of Smiles. On completion of the ‘Thailand Specialist Programme’, our trade partners will not only expand their knowledge and expertise of the country, including discovering off-the-beaten-track attractions, but they will also be kept up to date with the latest news and information from TAT.”

The ‘Thailand Specialist Programme’ helps those promoting and selling Thailand’s travel packages to better understand the destination through a range of topics from history and food to culture and events.

Eight training modules

1) What makes Thailand Amazing;

2) Central Thailand;

3) Northern & Northeastern Thailand;

4) Eastern Thailand;

5) Southern Thailand: Andaman Sea;

6) Southern Thailand: Gulf of Thailand;

7) Discover Thailand: Communities & Local Experiences;

8) Matching your clients’ needs with the right products.

Upon successful completion of the eight modules, participants will receive a TAT-accredited travel specialist certificate they can display.

TAT New Delhi Office director Vachirachai Sirisumpan added: “Thailand is one of the favourite destinations for Indian tourists, and many travel agents are well aware and know Thailand very well. Therefore, as Thailand is gradually reopening the country for fully vaccinated international tourists, including those from India, the ‘Thailand Specialist Programme would be a tool kit for travel agents both front-line, products, and marketing teams to further update themselves about Thailand on both popular and upcoming products and services in various destinations across the kingdom.”

Travel advisors, operators and trade partners can sign up for the ‘Thailand Specialist programme’ at https://tourismthailand.in/thailand-specialist-programme/

For the latest Thailand’s tourism information and some useful tips for visitors to the kingdom visit: www.tatnews.org.

(Your Stories: TAT)