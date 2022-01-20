KUALA LUMPUR, 20 January 2022: Sarawak is set to become a destination of choice for both domestic and international travellers, as Sarawak Tourism Board and Malaysia Aviation Group embark on a year-long partnership to promote Sarawak as a tourist destination in 2022.

The collaboration was formalised today via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board and Ms Lau Yin May, Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad.





The signing ceremony was witnessed by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak and Minister of Youth, Sport & Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, YB Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board and Captain Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Aviation Group.

As part of the MoU, STB and MAG will work hand-in-hand to market and promote events between STB, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Firefly, MASwings and MHholidays. Both organisations will also work together on inter-organisational partnerships for Sarawak tourism activities, Corporate Social Responsibility activities, and other collaborative opportunities.

Speaking at the event, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak and Minister of Youth, Sport & Entrepreneur Development Sarawak said, “Connectivity and accessibility are important elements to enhance the travel experience and position Sarawak as a leading destination for eco-tourism in the ASEAN Region.”

“In addition, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee has just announced recently that Sarawak has approved more domestic flight frequencies into Sarawak from 307 flights to 562 flights per week with effect from 14 January 2022. We look forward to seeing more direct routes from West Malaysia and to more parts of Sarawak soon,” he added.

Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board said: “As a sign of our commitment to revitalise and re-energise Sarawak’s local tourism industry, we are pleased to be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Malaysia Aviation Group this morning. Malaysia Airlines will not only be the Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus’ official airline, but also it will have MAB, Firefly, MASwings and MHholidays on board as our strategic partners on future marketing campaigns in promoting Sarawak’s tourism activities and cultural events.”

“Most importantly, through this collaboration between STB and MAG, there will be an increase of connectivity into Sarawak, with more direct flights from Penang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur to look forward to,” she added.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, Captain Izham Ismail said, “Over the past year, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings have worked on improving connectivity to and within Sarawak, with the commencement of direct flights from Penang to Kuching, and increased frequencies between Miri-Sibu-Bintulu that will provide greater mobility to the state and further reinvigorate domestic tourism in Sarawak. We look forward to welcoming our customers to fly “Sia Sitok” with us and experience our enhanced products and services with a range of flexibility and choices, seamless connectivity and contactless end-to-end journey while keeping to our utmost priority and commitment to safety. Together, the three airlines under MAG offer strong value propositions to the state of Sarawak – with better services, convenience and reliability.

In conjunction with the event, STB also launched its Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus interstate travel campaign to give travellers the opportunity to visit Sarawak through its main tourism gateways, namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri, with Malaysia Airlines as the official airline.

Customers can enjoy attractive hotel and flight packages via MHholidays, the airline’s tour operating arm and choose from the list of participating hotels, including New World Suites in Bintulu, The Waterfront Hotel in Kuching, Grand Palace Hotel in Miri, RH Hotel in Sibu, for their well-deserved staycation.

MHholidays packages come with a baggage allowance of 40kg, complimentary onboard meals, and free seat selection and earn Enrich points. This promotion is bookable at www.holidays.malaysiaairlines.com. To top it off, customers can book an exclusive tour package on Journify from as low as RM95.

Through the Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus interstate-travel campaign, travellers will have access to 57 exhilarating packages to Sarawak.

The booking period for the Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus interstate-travel campaign started 19 January and runs until 28 February 2022, with the travelling period from 19 January until 30 April 2022.

“Sarawak is blessed with exciting wonders from culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (or CANFF), which are unique to our state. We hope to attract local travellers to experience the hospitality of Sarawak through the Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus campaign and become our ambassadors to then share their experience with friends and family,” Puan Sharzede concluded.

Visit malaysiaairlines.com or download Malaysia Airlines’ App to get the latest information and make sure you never miss out on exciting Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus promotions and exclusives.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)