AirAsia gears up domestic offers

MANILA, Philippines, 26 January 2022: AirAsia introduces huge discounts during February on flights, hotels and ancillary products through its Chinese New Year Deals Never Stop Promo and 2.2 Save Now, Fly Later Sale.

AirAsia joins the rest of the tourism sector of the Philippines in championing safe domestic travels this year in a bid to jumpstart the recovery of travel businesses. The airline’s optimism is backed by a survey that has shown more Filipinos are confident to travel in the next nine months.

AirAsia Philippines spokesperson and head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan shares: “As we continue to learn how to better live safely in a pandemic, we see the rise in the confidence for travel among Filipinos… This is why the coverage of flight bookings for our CNY and 2.2 deals goes as far as Q3.”

Guests travelling up until 30 September 2022 can book their flights and avail of the CNY Deals Never Stop Promo until 30 January to base fares available at as low as PHP188. 10% may also be slashed off of staycations and hotel stays with the use of the 2.2 Sale promo code ‘AAHOTEL10’.

But those with a top-tier waiting game may snag a PHP22 base fare flight during the actual 2.2 Save Now, Fly Later sale from 2 to 4 February that has a travel period from 1 June to 30 September.