WTTC heads to Manila

MANILA, 26 January 2022: The Philippines Department of Tourism will host the World Travel & Tourism Council’s 21st Global Summit in Manila, Philippines, from 20 to 22 April 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the event for a year.

The Philippines Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said: “The WTTC Global Summit will be a significant opportunity for us to showcase the preparations that we have put in place for our eventual reopening to international visitors.

“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities. The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism. We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry.”

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks. This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector towards economic recovery.

“Our Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event on the calendar. We are looking forward to seeing our members, industry leaders, and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel.”

The summit will be hosted in Metro Manila in person, with a global audience joining virtually.