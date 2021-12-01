Norwegian promotes cruise bonus

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a Buy One Get One Seventy Percent Off offer for guests in Asia.

Travellers purchase one fare at full price, and their companion enjoys up to 70% savings on the second cruise fare*.

Guests will receive five free offers valued at up to USD2,900, including a free open bar with a complimentary beverage package, free speciality dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and deals for up to two extra guests per stateroom (NCL’s third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings).

The offer is open for bookings until 9 December 2021 and is applicable for a wide range of 2022 and 2023 cruises to over 300 destinations in Asia, Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The offer includes some of the line’s most popular itineraries, including close-to-home getaway: a Five-Day Japan Round-trip Hong Kong sailing or an 11-day Asia: Danang & Nha Trang to Singapore voyage from Hong Kong on Norwegian Sun.

For the travellers planning for a long-awaited European trip, they can get on Norwegian Dawn for the 12-Day Baltic: Germany, Russia & Sweden to Denmark sailing or explore the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Greece with Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Rhodes on Norwegian Jade.

*Terms and conditions apply