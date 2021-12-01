DUBAI, 1 December 2021: Emirates Group celebrated the UAE’s 50th National Day Monday with a range of activities that reflect the country’s unique heritage and history.

The Emirates Group Headquarters was abuzz with a range of celebratory activities. Cultural highlights included a heritage village, which featured henna art, an Emirati-themed photo booth, and an Emirati group that performed Al-Ayyala; a traditional local dance that symbolizes the country’s identity and union.







Declared ‘The Year of The 50th‘ by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, 2021, is the UAE’s golden jubilee. On this occasion, there are nationwide celebrations of the UAE leadership’s vision and achievements, as well as its boundless ambitions for the next 50 years. Emirates also marked the nation’s special anniversary earlier this year by unveiling a custom ‘United Arab Emirates 50’ livery on a number of its Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A380 aircraft., taking the nation’s milestone message to destinations across its global network.

