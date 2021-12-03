Hotelbeds launches Compass Pro

PALMA, Spain, 3 December 2021: On the heels of last year’s Compass for web clients launch, Hotelbeds has introduced the latest update, Compass Pro, for API clients that helps travel consultants tap into market trends and demand.

“Through a new web-based client portal embedded in Hotelbeds.com, our API clients will have access to personalised and granular information based on cutting-edge algorithms that are tailored to their business model and distribution strategy and ultimately designed to give them a real competitive advantage,” said Hotelbeds core commercial director León Herce.

Compass Pro has been designed to provide tailored data and information for Hotelbeds’ clients and to help them grow their business in three main ways:

Travel agents can quickly see which properties will deliver an uplift in room night production, identify opportunities by type and market. With the data provided, clients check the progress of each opportunity and room night growth in real-time. Using visual dashboards, they can produce detailed reports to instantly evaluate the impact their actions have on their opportunities.

By empowering travel buyers with a data-driven tool, Hotelbeds shares data and market information directly with clients enabling them to connect with travel agencies working with Hotelbeds.