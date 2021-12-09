DUBAI, UAE, 9 December 2021: The Emirates Group is recruiting IT professionals in response to strong air travel demand across all areas of its business.

Emirates’ chief operating officer, Adel Al Redha said: “Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner.

“We are pleased to be one of the leading companies and provide employment opportunities for existing and new joiners to the Emirates Group. We will continue to rely on and invest in our resources to support the Emirates Group requirements.”

In line with Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to attract technology talent, the Emirates Group is looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including CyberSecurity, Technical Product Management, DevOps, Hybrid Cloud, modern architecture, Software Engineering, Service Management, Digital Workplace, Agile Delivery and Innovation.

The group offers career growth opportunities with requirements across B2C, B2B, corporate support functions, fulfilment and operations, to support its 40+ different businesses and brands in Dubai and globally.

Aside from its own internal programmes, Emirates has also invested in a number of innovative programmes such as the Aviation X-Lab in partnership with GE, Airbus, Thales, and Collins Aerospace; and Intelak in partnership with Accenture, Microsoft and Dubai Tourism.

Interested IT professionals can apply here.