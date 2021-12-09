Dusit International signs resort in Hangzhou

BANGKOK, 9 December 2021: Dusit International, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a hotel management agreement with Zhejiang Dahua Group to operate Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou.

The luxury resort is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty in Lin’an County within Hangzhou, one of the most prosperous cities in China and on the outskirts of the Tianmu Mountain National Nature Reserve – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its ancient towering trees.





Offering a welcome escape from city life for business and leisure travellers alike, the resort will comprise 160 spacious villas and rooms a one-hour car drive from Hangzhou city centre.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport can be reached in 90 minutes, and the new high-speed rail station, which links with Shanghai, is just a 20-minute drive from the property.

Resort facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, hot mineral pools, a gymnasium, the deluxe Namm Spa, and two ballrooms with adjoining function rooms.

Dusit International’s portfolio now includes more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 16 countries. In China, the company currently operates 10 hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.