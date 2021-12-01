Vietnam Airlines flies direct to the US

HO CHI MINH CITY, 1 December 2021: Vietnam Airlines flew its first nonstop service from Vietnam to the US on Tuesday for the historic 13,000 km flight.

Using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, designated flight VN98 departed from the country’s southern commercial capital Ho Chi Minh City, for San Francisco with 30 passengers on board.

This historic flight signifies an important development of Vietnam’s aviation for Vietnam Airlines after opening its first US representation office 20 years ago.

“Vietnam Airlines was so proud of being the country’s first airline to conduct the charter flight to the US more than a year ago to bring compatriots back to the homeland, said Vietnam Airlines President and CEO Le Hong Ha. Today, we are pleased to announce the success of the inaugural commercial direct flight to the US, marking a new milestone for Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam’s aviation.

Initially, Vietnam Airlines will offer two flights weekly from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco using either a Boeing 787 or Airbus A350 to serve the route.

The airline plans daily flights once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control and intends to open routes to Los Angeles from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam Airlines – a member of SkyTeam Alliance – is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in Southeast Asia, operating 95 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day.

(Source: Bernama and Vietnam Airlines)