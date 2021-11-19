United resumes Singapore in January

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2021: United Airlines will resume flights to Singapore’s Changi International Airport effective 9 January 2022.

In a press statement Thursday, the airline said it would operate four weekly nonstop flights from Singapore to San Francisco on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Customers travelling from San Francisco will return to Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, beginning 5 January 2022.

Flights from San Francisco to Singapore will comply with the Singapore Government’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme.

Tickets sales are open on united.com and at major travel agencies in Singapore.

Flights will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner configured with 48 business class seats, 21 premium plus, 39 economy plus and 149 economy class.

This announcement coincides with the strengthening of United’s relationship with Star partner, Singapore Airlines, which will provide codeshare connections to and from United’s services in the future.

United’s senior vice president of International Network and Alliances Patrick Quayle said: “We’re excited to resume Singapore-San Francisco service to offer our customers in Singapore convenient flight options to the U.S. and beyond, as well as for our increased cooperation with Singapore Airlines. Our Westcoast hub in San Francisco can provide our customers with an easy and convenient one-stop connection to more than 70 cities in the U.S. and beyond.”

United San Francisco-Singapore nonstop flights will be operated in compliance with the Singapore Government’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme whereby only vaccinated customers will be allowed to board United flights to Singapore.

Travellers under VTL rules are not required to undergo extended quarantine upon arrival at Singapore. However, the VTL programme has many requirements for the traveller to complete in advance of travel to Singapore.

VTL requirements are available at united.com/important notices and information provided by the Singapore Government at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and- process.