Norwegian resumes sailings from Orlando

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) continues cruise comeback from Covid, resuming Norwegian Escape voyages from Orlando, Florida, to the Eastern Caribbean.

Norwegian Escape, the first of the brand’s Breakaway Plus Class ships, becomes the eighth vessel in the company’s 17-ship fleet to resume operations.

Norwegian Escape will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando, offering seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, visiting major ports including Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas in the US and the Virgin Islands.

On 23 December 2021, the ship embarks on an 11-day cruise visiting nine destination-rich ports of call where guests can celebrate Christmas Day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and partake in New Year’s Eve festivities in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, before continuing to Bridgetown, Barbados and St. John’s Antigua.

NCL began redeploying its fleet last July when Norwegian Jade was the first vessel to set sail with seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles after a 500-day suspension. Since then, the brand has relaunched seven additional ships with more vessels to resume operations in December.