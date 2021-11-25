Hotelbeds and the Philippines target UK visitors

PALMA, Spain, 25 November 2021: As borders across the Asia Pacific region slowly reopen to welcome back international travellers, Hotelbeds announces a new partnership with the Department of Tourism of the Philippines.

Hotelbeds and the DoT are joining forces to attract travellers from the UK with a new campaign, ‘More fun awaits in the Philippines’, that reaches out to travel advisors through the Hotelbeds network.

“We are experiencing a significant amount of pent-up demand in the UK market and, with the slow lifting of travel restrictions in the Philippines, now is the perfect time to educate our agents and secure future bookings in the destination,” said Hotelbeds head of global destination marketing Joseph Sheller.

This new campaign will showcase the different activities that can be found in the Philippine Islands. With over 3,000 contracted hotels in the Philippines, one of the most important destinations for Hotelbeds in APAC, the bedbank will now have the opportunity to highlight all properties in the area through the campaign, as well as provide a new set of offers for Hotelbeds’ network of UK-based clients.

Running until the end of January, the marketing campaign will be promoted through the company’s two main distribution channels, Hotelbeds (for wholesale distribution) and Bedsonline (for retail travel advisors) to its network of travel advisors in the United Kingdom.